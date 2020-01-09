Chhapaak | Full Movie Review | Deepika Padukone | Vikrant Massey | Meghna Gulzar

Chhapaak Review by Divya Solgama

Malti (Deepika Padukone) was attacked with acid on a street in New Delhi, in 2005. Through her story, the film makes an attempt to understand the on-ground consequences of surviving an acid attack in India, the medico-legal-social state of affairs that transpires after the acid has been hurled and the face is irreparably burnt.Chhapaak is the story of the unquashable human spirit.

Cast: Deepika Padukone ,Vikrant Massey,Madhurjeet Sarghi, Rohit Sukhwami

Directed by: Meghna Gulzar

Produced by: Fox Star Studios, Deepika Padukone, Govind Singh Sandhu, and Meghna Gulzar

written by: Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar

Music by: Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy

Screenwriters: Meghna Gulzar ,Atika Chohan

Costume designer: Abhilasha Sharma

