Charkha and Kargha: Indian Textile Exhibition

By Fiji Times

The Powerhouse Museum and IABCA organised opening night of Charkha and Kargha Indian Textiles Exhibition with the Powerhouse Museum Collection, on Friday, 12 August 2022.

Charkha and Kargha coincides with the 75th anniversary of India’s independence on 15 August 2022 and is presented with the support of the Consulate General of India, Sydney.

An amazing exhibition to mark the 75 years of Indian independence by Powerhouse Museum, Sydney. It celebrates Indian textile heritage. From Jamdani weave (West Bengal) to Nauvari Sari ( Maharashtra ) to Patan Patola Sari ( Gujarat) to Dhotis.

Taking its title from Charkha (spinning wheel) and Kargha (loom), the exhibition featured over 100 rare items that date back to the foundational collections of the Powerhouse acquired since 1880s.

In addition to their beauty, many of the textiles featured in the exhibition incorporate spinning, weaving, dyeing and embroidery techniques. Highlights include block-printed textiles, known as Fustat fragments, believed to be made in Gujarat in the 1400s.

Charkha and Kargha is presented by Powerhouse with the support of the Consulate General of India, Sydney. Our sincere thanks to Associate Professor Dr. Chaitanya Sambrani of the School of Art and Design, Australian National University for his support as curatorial advisor. Thanks also to Liz Williamson and Christina Sumner for their advice. The exhibition was curated by Dr Pedram Khosronejad and assistant curator Alysha Buss with exhibition design by Hugh O’Connor. The project was managed by Anna Gardner and realised with the support of a multidisciplinary team of Powerhouse staff and collaborators.

Powerhouse Museum flown in master weavers Shri Ahmed , Shri Ansari, Shri Tadaka and Shri Paladi and are sponsored by Ministry of Textile, Govt of India.

Extraordinary Exhibition will be go on till January, 2023 and not to be missed.