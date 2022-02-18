Chandigarh’s Anirudh Kaushal’s latest single Tu Kyun Na Jaane out on Merchant Records

Chandigarh lad Anirudh Kaushal is on a high. His song ‘Tu Kyun Na Jaane’ has crossed over 3 lakh views in less than 24-hours. Being presented by Merchant Records and Gurpreet Singh Baidwan, the intense love song features Sara Gurpal.

Anirudh Kaushal, who has released 4 tracks so far, has always been inclined to singing emotional and romantic songs and this latest track is just the same. The lilting music and soulful lyrics combine to make a hit number. His earlier tracks have been Sach Manu Ya Fareb, Zidd and Thehra Raha.

An Arts Graduate from Panjab University Chandigarh, music was introduced to him by his father early on in his life only. His saying is that while he would like to most certainly pursue other genres, it is the intense emotions of love and heartbreak that get to him naturally.

In addition to music Anirudh has also learnt to play the guitar and harmonium He has also been active sports like cricket, shooting, lawn tennis, golf and badminton competitively. But it was music that attracted him the most, so he decided to make a career out of it as he was always passionate about it.

The video of Tu Kyun Naa Jaane has been shot extensively in Shimla by Ahen and stars the beautiful Sara Gurpal and Anirudh himself. The lyrics have been penned by Abeer and the music has been given by Goldboy.

States Anirudh: “I feel privileged that my song is being released by music maestros Salim-Sulaiman under their label Merchant Records. It is a dream come true for young singers like us to have the backing of such music greats.’’

The video has a heart touching story line and is well portrayed by the beautiful Sara Gurpal who looks ethereal in it.