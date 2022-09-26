Chandan Anand gets candid about his character Saddam in Sony SAB’s Alibaba Dastaan-e-Kabul

Tell us more about the show?

Since childhood we have been hearing about the story of Alibaba and Chalis chor, but our show Alibaba Dastaan-e-Kabul is not a regular story of a cave replete with treasure. In fact, our story is packed with intense twists and dramatic events! In the show, for the first time ever, viewers have witnessed television’s first SimSim who is in dire need of a broken piece of pendant. Once she finds what she is looking for, she will bring her lover, Iblis back to life. This will make her happy and Saddam will become the Sultan of Kabul. That’s the deal between SimSim and Saddam. So, the crux of the current plot is finding that pendant. The show will also showcase Alibaba’s quest full of hurdles, in which he will be accompanied by Shehzaadi Mariam. I must say our show is a visual treat and is a complete family entertainer for all age groups.

What is unique about the show? How is Alibaba Dastaan-e-Kabul different from all the other shows?

This is an adaptation of an iconic story and so the focus is majorly on how to make it really engaging and exciting so that a larger audience can relate to it. Hence you will find the best visual graphics in the show, which makes it a larger-than-life show, one that Indian Television has never witnessed before.

Please elaborate on you character ‘Saddam’

Saddam mein gaddari hai, makkari hai aur Kabul ka Sultan banneka junoon hai jiske guroor ke liye woh kuch bhi kar sakta hai. Ye Saddam ki adakaari hai, jiske liye aapko dekhna padega Saddam ko. Generally, villains are harsh, rude, cruel and they easily come across as a ‘villain.’ However, Saddam in the show is an exceptionally shrewd savvy clown with extraordinary strength. It’s a strange blend, yet it brings out the cunning evil side of him.

How did you prepare for your character? Tell us about the challenges, if any.

During the preparation, I read the script and imagined Saddam’s character and the world he belongs to. I just made sure that I live my role fully and try my best to portray his characteristics. I try my best to give 100% as an actor till the time the director is happy and convinced with my performance.

How different is your character Saddam from the roles you have played in the past?

It’s very different. If I talk from an actor’s perspective, to master a role we do many things, we work on the craft and figure out how to sketch a particular character. Simply so that it is different from the previous roles played. For the role of Saddam I took inspiration from my surroundings and through observation I put down Saddam’s behavior and portrayed how he should come across as a villain.

You have been shooting for the show for some time now, how fun is it to shoot with such a huge cast?

It’s always a pleasure for an actor to work with a likeminded, competent and enthusiastic cast. I have worked so far with Sayantani Ghosh, Soneer Vadhera, Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan and I share a unique bond with each of them. It’s always delightful to watch them act and learn from their acting methods too.

How has the audience’s reaction been to your character?

The audience’s reaction has been very good. They have been very appreciative about my role from day one. Be it my look or the way I have acted, I have received compliments for all. I feel that is what motivates me and inspires me to push my boundaries. I am glad and forever grateful to my audience.

A message for your fans and audience?

Thank you for giving all your love and blessings to Alibaba Dastaan-e-Kabul and Saddam. The cast and crew are working day and night to make the show look grand and entertaining on screen. Continue showering love upon us and the show and keep watching Alibaba Dastaan-e-Kabul, Monday to Saturday at 8:00 pm, only on Sony SAB!