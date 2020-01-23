Chahat Pandey to join the cast of Mere Sai- Shraddha Aur Saburi

Mere Sai- Shraddha aur Saburi has become Sony Entertainment Television’s one of the most prominent shows since it started and has gone on to garner viewers love ever since. Apart from the interesting storyline and valuable teachings, the show has always been in the limelight for popular character additions. From Ketki Dave to Kishori Godbole, the show has seen remarkable actors playing prominent roles in the show. Now, actor Chahat Pandey will join the cast. She has been a part of one of the most popular show Humari Bahu Silk as the lead character.

The actor described her character as a religious fanatic and very devout in her beliefs. The actor said, “My character of Upasana in Mere Sai is very devoted to Sai Baba. The character is an avid follower of Sai and worships Sai every day. The upcoming track of the show is about a girl child who if fighting for her individuality and standing against the set beliefs of the society. My family and I are followers of Sai baba and every year we visit Shirdi. My family is more excited than I am that I am a part of the show.”

The new track of the show would revolve around gender inequality and how Upasana tries to get her individuality and make people realize that there is no difference between a g