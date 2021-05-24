CENTRAL TEAM DEPLOYED TO SAWANI BORDER TO ASSIST

A team from the Divisional Commissioner Central’s office has been deployed to the Sawani border to facilitate requests for ATM withdrawals in Nausori and other financial needs requested by Fijians travelling from the upper reaches of Naitasiri.

The team will be based in Sawani until the border opens. All travels across the Sawani border is presently closed as a precautionary measure against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since yesterday, more than 40 Fijians have been assisted by the team led by Provincial Administrator Naitasiri, Mr Koroka Baleiwai.

These services included ATM, MPAISA, MoneyGram and Western Union withdrawals and purchase of fuel and medicines from pharmaceutical outlets in Nausori. In addition to this, the team also carried out shopping for several villagers as well as some social welfare recipients.

A similar arrangement has been implemented at the Navuso Village checkpoint in Naitasiri.

Divisional Commissioner Central Mr Josefa Navuku has assured Fijians in the upper reaches of Naitasiri that his officers would be present at the Sawani border daily to assist them with whatever needs they may have.

“A ‘runner’s system is in place for essential things needed from Nausori whereby villagers wait for operation team to buy and deliver on their behalf. This service is provided throughout the day from 6am to 3pm,” he said.

Villagers in the upper Naitasiri areas are strongly encouraged to do shopping within their confinement zones.

Mr Navuku reiterated this was in the interest of their own safety against the fast-spreading COVID-19 virus in the Central Division.