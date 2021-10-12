CELEBRATING THE DIVERSE CARER COMMUNITY

Carers from multicultural communities are the focus of a new campaign to mark the start of National Carers Week, which encourages them to make the most of services and support.

Minster for Families, Communities and Disability Services Alister Henskens said the It’s Caring campaign would celebrate the state’s 850,000 carers and raise awareness about support available to them.

“Throughout the pandemic, the love and support of carers has been more important than ever and this week is an opportunity to say thank you,” Mr Henskens said.

“One in five carers in NSW come from culturally and linguistically diverse communities and this campaign is about making sure they know where to turn to access services and support.”

Carers provide unpaid help to someone who needs support due to disability, mental illness, dementia, frail age or chronic illness.

Minister for Multiculturalism Natalie Ward said the campaign will be rolled out in ten different languages to reach many corners of our multicultural communities.

“Multi-generational family households and shared caring duties can be common practice in some communities. Some people may not associate themselves as carers and may be reluctant to ask for or receive help,” Mrs Ward said.

“This campaign aims to remove barriers to information, increase awareness about support available and send a message that help is available to our wonderful carers across multicultural communities.”

In 2021-22 the NSW Government is investing $4.9 million into support for carers under the NSW Carers Strategy 2020-2030.