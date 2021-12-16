CELEBRATING THE CLASS OF 2021

The wait is finally over for almost 65,000 VCE and VCAL students across Victoria, with the release of results and Australian Tertiary Admission Rankings (ATAR) this morning.

Minister for Education James Merlino today celebrated students’ results and achievements – completing their final years of schooling amidst the challenges of a global pandemic and remote learning.

This year, 50,723 students will graduate with their VCE – a completion rate of 98 per cent ofstudents, while another 14,066 students will receive their VCAL. VCE results are available forstudents who registered to access their results online via the joint results website from 7:00am today.

Victoria’stop-performing VCE students were recognised for their outstanding academic achievements, with 13,935 students receiving at least one study score of 40 or more out of 50. The 40+ high achievers list will be released on the Victorian Curriculum and Assessment Authority website from 12:05am on Friday, 17 December.

The release of VCE and VCAL results and ATARs means Year 12 students can plan their next step – whether it’s university study, TAFE or further training, or getting straight into the workforce.

In recognition of the unique – and in many cases profound – impact coronavirus has had on schools and individual VCE students across Victoria, the Consideration of Educational Disadvantage process has run as it did in 2020, making sure the only thing that counts towards students’ scores is their effort and hard work.

Students were also able to submit a Student Statement to be taken into account during this process, outlining the individual impact the pandemic has had on their physical or mental health and their VCE studies.

Special consideration was also available for final year VCAL students, with each school making a balanced judgement about the level of impact on each student and adjusting assessment activities or marks to reflect this.

Students are reminded that while their scores are a reflection of two years of hard work, their marks don’t define them – there are many pathways and opportunities to achieve their goals, no matter how challenging their final years of school have been.

The Andrews Labor Government has delivered unprecedented support for students and school communities throughout the pandemic – with $480 million to deliver the Tutor Learning Initiative in 2021 and 2022, ensuring students from Prep to Year 12 have the individual support they need to catch up on their learning.

Every governmentsecondary schoolstudent in Victoria now also has accessto vital mental health support atschool, with the rollout of the Labor Government’s $51.2 million Mental Health Practitioners program now complete a year earlier than planned – making sure students have the support they need as the state emerges from the pandemic.

Quotes attributable to Minister for Education James Merlino

“VCE and VCAL graduates are impressive every year – but the Class of 2021, completing their final years of school during a global pandemic, are particularly inspiring. Congratulations to every single student right across Victoria.”

“I thank teachers, school staff and families, whose support through the last two, difficult years has played a huge role in the success of this year’s VCE and VCAL students.”

“Whether it’s a university course, TAFE, an apprenticeship or getting straight into the workforce, I wish our Year 12s the very best with whatever comes next after a fun and relaxing summer break.”