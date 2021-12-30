CELEBRATING SAFELY THIS NEW YEAR’S EVE

Victorians are being urged to celebrate the new year responsibly, with the Andrews Labor Government working closely with Victoria Police, emergency services and local councils to ensure everyone can ring in 2022 safely.

Minister for Police Lisa Neville today joined City of Melbourne Lord Mayor Sally Capp, Victoria Police Deputy Commissioner Rick Nugent and emergency services agencies to outline the extra precautions that will be in place to ensure festivities across the state are safe.

In Melbourne’s CBD, four ticketed Celebration Zones will be set up at Docklands, Flagstaff Gardens, Alexandra Gardens and Treasury Gardens to help manage crowds and adhere to health and safety requirements.

There will be no rooftop fireworks as part of the city celebrations – fireworks will only be visible from the ticketed celebration zones, and the full allocation of 42,000 free tickets has been exhausted.

Police will be out in force across Victoria this New Year’s Eve, with uniform and plain clothes officers carrying out extra patrols throughout the night, targeting anti-social behaviour, violence and drink and drug driving.

Police will be using specialist squads where needed, including the water police, mounted branch, operations response unit, public order response team and air wing.

Mobile Protective Services Officers (PSOs) will be on trains and trams and at train stations around the Melbourne CBD and in key areas across the state including Geelong, Ballarat, Frankston, Bendigo and Traralgon.

Police will also have a strong presence on Victoria’s roads, targeting motorists who are drug and alcohol affected, speeding, driving dangerously, on their phones or distracted.

Businesses are required to provide a COVIDSafe environment for their workers and customers, with the Government’s Industry Engagement and Enforcement Operation continuing to check compliance across the state during this busy period.

New Year’s Eve in the city is being delivered through the $100 million Melbourne City Recovery Fund – a joint partnership between the City of Melbourne and the Victorian Government.

Quotes attributable to Minister for Police Lisa Neville

“After another challenging year, many Victorians are looking forward to ringing in 2022 – and we want everyone to do it in a safe way, whether you’re in the CBD, on holidays and camping trips in regional Victoria, or at home with family and friends.”

“Whether it’s not getting behind the wheel drunk, checking on a mate who’s had one too many, sticking to the ticketed CBD zones or staying COVIDSafe – it’s important we all continue to celebrate safely this New Year’s Eve.”

Quote attributable to City of Melbourne Lord Mayor Sally Capp

“There’s so much to celebrate in the city this New Year’s Eve and if you’re planning on joining us, please ensure you have a ticket to one of our four Celebration Zones or a booking at one of Melbourne’s wonderful venues.”