CELEBRATE CHINESE NEW YEAR AT SYDNEY’S MOST INSTA-WORTHY HOTELS

To celebrate the Year of the Rat, SKYE Suites Sydney and SKYE Suites Parramatta are offering 15 per cent off the best flexible rate for guests to enjoy Sydney’s most Instagrammable hotels.

The sale starts at 12pm on Monday 20 January and ends at 12pm on Monday 3 February. Bookings are valid for stays between Thursday 23 January 2020 and Tuesday 30 June 2020. Guest are required to enter the code ‘HCNY’ at www.skyehotels.com.au to redeem this promotional offer.

“We would like to take the opportunity to celebrate the Lunar New Year with all our valued hotel guests,” Crown Group’s Director Sales and Marketing (Hotels & Suites), Irfan Zaki said. “At SKYE Suites, you can expect to experience the most Instagrammable lobbies, swimming pools, hotel apartments and impressive new retail precincts at an affordable rate.”

Visitors to Sydney seeking an Insta-worthy backdrop to their next hotel stay should seek out the newly opened SKYE Suites Sydney serviced apartment hotel on Clarence Street in the heart of the city, with its ice-cave themed indoor swimming pool and jacuzzi, or SKYE Suites Parramatta which offers an outdoor pool and expansive foyer.

Since the first boutique hotel opened, SKYE Suites has already been captured and shared by hotel guests and KOLs on social media. This includes a Grazia fashion shoot, Grazia x ICON magazine launch event and most recently has been snapped by the likes of influencers Alona Kalinina and Brock Ashby, celebrity fitness trainer Jono Castano and his wife Amy, TV presenter Nikki Phillips and international model Cartia Mallan.

Fashionistas and photographers are already anticipating the opening of SKYE Suites Green Square in coming months, which already has one of Sydney’s most Instagrammable open-air pools on a podium level that has views all the way to the city. SKYE Suites Green Square sits within the iconic development Infinity by Crown Group, with its looped shape design by Koichi Takada Architects, it has already caught the attention of the world, winning several awards, and was also named one of the world’s best projects at the 2017 Australia Property Congress.

SKYE Suites Green Square guests will also have access to the exciting new retail and dining precinct at ground level, where there are plenty of Insta-worthy moments with a host of new restaurants and cafes. It hosts Butcher and the Farmer, Bashan, Gong Cha, Social Society and McDonald’s, as well as Miracle’s new flagship Asian supermarket, Infinity Health Medical Centre and Venus Nails. There will also be a convenience store Good2Go and a Vietnamese restaurant Nam2.

SKYE Suites Sydney, Clarence Street (completed)

This sophisticated inner-city hotel has 73 luxury serviced apartments, offering a five-star urban resort experience in the heart of the city.

Featuring an Insta-worthy lobby, indoor Ice Cave-themed swimming pool and a fully equipped gym, SKYE Suites Sydney is situated within the 25-story residential apartment tower Arc by Crown Group designed by globally renowned architect Koichi Takada.

The global icon forms a striking addition to Sydney’s skyline, with its distinctive heritage-look red brick façade at street level and 59 striking white arches that envelop the glass and steel upper levels and the rooftop garden.

SKYE Suites Parramatta (completed)

Crown Group’s first boutique serviced apartment offering, SKYE Suites Parramatta situated within the multi-award-winning mixed-use development, V by Crown Group.

V by Crown Group itself is an iconic Sydney landmark. Designed by Allen Jack + Cottier and Koichi Takada Architects, the striking tower houses a diverse mix of 514 residence apartments and 72 luxury hotel suites along with architecturally designed indoor and outdoor spaces.

All hotel guests will have access to the Crown Group’s signature resort-style facilities including 25m outdoor swimming pool, gym, expansive foyer, conference rooms, vibrant alfresco dining, retail piazza and Nick and Nora’s rooftop bar.

SKYE Suites Green Square (opening this year)

SKYE Suites Green Square, designed by world-renowned interior designer and TV judge, Juliet Ashworth of the design firm CHADA, is the third luxury serviced apartment hotel, set to open its door to Sydneysiders this year.

The hotel will form part of the $575 million landmark development Infinity by Crown Group, a striking 20-storey building with unique looped shape, designed by the visionary Koichi Takada Architects.

Besides plush new hotel rooms and lobby, residents of Infinity by Crown Group will also have access to Crown Group’s signature resort-style facilities including an open-air pool, rooftop gardens and a sky lounge with stunning views all the way to the city, a spa, gym, music room with a baby-grand piano and a private cinema.