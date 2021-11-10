Celebrate Aashiqui Chandigarh style!

It was a starry affair last afternoon as the trailer of the much awaited mind bending love story ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ launched at a theatre in Mumbai.

Present at the trailer launch were actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor, director Abhishek Kapoor, producers Pragya Kapoor, Krishan Kumar and co-producer Shiv Chanana. Producer Bhushan Kumar could not be present in person and sent his best wishes and message for the entire team.

Keeping to the theme of the film, the makers turned the trailer launch into a massive celebration with Ayushmann and Vaani arriving on a jeep and dancing to punjabi beats. The whole place was set up in punjabi vibes with music, dance, workout and finger licking chole bature!

Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Guy in the Sky Pictures presents, ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ directed by Abhishek Kapoor, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Pragya Kapoor. The film releases on 10th December, 2021.