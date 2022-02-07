CBD SUMMIT SET TO DISCUSS THE FUTURE OF SYDNEY

The NSW Government has announced a CBD Summit to explore the revitalisation of Sydney’s city centre in response to the impacts of COVID-19.

The summit, the third of its type, will hear from businesses, government and industry groups across a range of sectors, with a focus on how to drive business, employment and foot traffic in the city.

It will also explore how people will live, work and interact socially in the Sydney of the future.

Premier Dominic Perrottet said the summit will help accelerate the next stage of the Government’s economic plan and bring the CBD back to life, in a COVID-safe way.

“In the space of just two years, the way we travel, work and come together has changed so much, but we cannot stop imagining a better future for our CBD,” Mr Perrottet said.

“Right around the world, people dream of visiting our grand harbour city. The lucky ones get to call it home. We want to ensure the Sydney of the future is revitalized, safely and carefully.

“We know we need to find new solutions, conscious that people need reassurance for their health as well as for the health of our city’s economy.

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reshape the city of the future and this summit will help do that.”

The CBD Summit follows similar events held in the last two years, which resulted initiatives including the Dine and Discover program, $50 million CBDs Revitalization Fund; $66m investment in alfresco dining and the funding of major events such as Elevate, Sydney’s Open for Lunch, Culture up Late and Sunset Piazza.

Minister for Cities Rob Stokes said the summit would identify Sydney’s greatest strengths and opportunities to set a roadmap to creating the city centre the future.

“City centres belong to all of us and are focal points for business and culture,” Mr Stokes said.

“The nature of the Sydney CBD will change as we emerge from the pandemic, but we can harness this disruption to create a place that is special and spectacular for New South Wales and the world.

“We need to get the settings right to draw people back to our city centres as we prepare for city life without lockdowns.”

While the focus of this summit will be on Sydney, the lessons and initiatives will apply across Parramatta’s Central River City, the Western Parkland City, Newcastle, the Central Coast and Wollongong, as the Government delivers on its Six Cities vision.

The summit, titled Kick-Starting Sydney: Recapturing the Energy of the Sydney CBD, will take place at the Museum of Contemporary Art on Friday.