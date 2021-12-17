CARS REV UP AT NEW EASTERN CREEK SPEEDWAY

The state’s latest world-class sporting venue has roared to life, with the first cars testing the track at the new Eastern Creek Speedway.

Premier Dominic Perrottet said the venue was an exciting addition to motorsports in NSW, bringing top-level racing to Western Sydney.

“We’ve consulted with motorsports experts from around the world to bring this project to life and have used the latest in track safety design and spectator experience to ensure it is a thrilling addition to our racing scene,” Mr Perrottet said.

Minister for Sport Natalie Ward today inspected the speedway ahead of a practice event this weekend, where more than 100 cars will take to the new clay track.

“It’s terrific to add another jewel in Sydney’s sporting crown. We’re getting ready to start our engines, with the racetrack and pit area now in the home straight and work continuing to build the general admission and corporate areas,” Mrs Ward said.

Member for Mulgoa Tanya Davies said the new speedway will allow locals to attend world-class racing events at their doorstep.

“This new speedway will ensure locals will have access to the very best sprint races, V8s, Formula 500 and many more events right here in Western Sydney,” Mrs Davies said.

The racing season at the new Eastern Creek Speedway will begin with the Grand Final of the QLD/NSW Sprintcar States Series in mid-January.

Key features of the $70 million venue include:

a world-class clay racetrack for speedway cars including sprint, wingless sprint, street stockers, V8 dirt modified and Formula 500 cars and a track for motorcycles;

a new grandstand and terraced seating for up to 7000 spectators;

a dedicated competitor pit area to service the speedway;

workshops, garages and trackside support services and;

dedicated parking for speedway competitors and spectators.

Eastern Creek was chosen as the site of the new speedway in 2020 following the decommissioning of the previous speedway at Clyde, which was on land required to stable new metro trains for the mega Sydney Metro West project.