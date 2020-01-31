Carmen Drive Reserve upgrades to be unveiled

City of Parramatta Council is inviting the community to celebrate the $1.1 million upgrade of Carmen Drive Reserve in North Rocks, between 10am and 2pm on Sunday 9 February 2020. The Reserve will be officially opened at 10am, followed by a Family Fun Day to mark the occasion. The community are invited to explore the upgraded facilities and take part in a range of activities and workshops.

“I am delighted to announce that the long-anticipated upgrades to the Carmen Drive Reserve are now complete,” City of Parramatta Lord Mayor Cr Bob Dwyer said. “The upgraded facilities will make a big difference to the community with the new carpark making it easier to visit our local businesses, and the new playground providing a great new space for families to gather and have fun.”

“I would encourage local residents to come and celebrate with us at our Family Fun Day and see all that Carmen Drive Reserve has to offer.” Upgrades to Carmen Drive Reserve include a renovated shop frontage, an additional carpark to service the Carmen Drive shops, amenities block, and fenced playground.

As part of the Family Fun Day, attendees can enjoy a free community barbeque, live music by local artists, kids activities and workshops, a bubble show by Bubble 07, and an opportunity to meet the firefighters from NSW RFS North Rocks Brigade and sit in a fire truck.