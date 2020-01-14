Care One Care All Group & Turbans 4 Australia reach out to help of bushfire

Over the last few months, the Australian community has been hit hard by bushfires. Looking at the devastating situation of those in the drought and bushfire affected areas of NSW, Care One Care all Group (COCAG) has diverted attention to help the victims of drought/bushfire in regional NSW. COCAG and Turbans 4 Australia (T4A) have been working consistently and delivering much-needed supplies to fellow Australians in need.

A 4th round of bushfire relief package was delivered on Saturday, 11th January 2020.

The delivery contained two semi-trailer loads of bottled water and a truck load of groceries, toiletries, hygiene products and tools. These were delivered to the needy in regional towns of Milton, Mogo, Naroomba, Cobargo and Bermugai. A community kitchen (langar) was also set up at one of the bushfire affected locations in Milton.

Care One Care All Group Chairman, Dr Parmjit Singh shares his thoughts on the most recent visit, “It has been a long run from start to finish, but very satisfying when hearing beautiful comments from our brothers and sisters in need. We met so many nice people in the bush and they were so thankful to see us amongst them that I do not have words to express. Personally, I have been feeling that it is much more satisfying to stay back here and help these needy individuals and families than going back to Sydney. There have been so many challenges, but the love from people gives us strength to overcome the obstacles. May God bless us with the strength to do more of such service of the beautiful community in the bush at this hour of need”.

The organisations had also carried out a Bushfire Run to South Coast on Friday night through to Saturday morning (3rd & 4th Jan 2020). They delivered a semi-trailer of bottled water and groceries to the victims of bushfires in the South Coast areas of Nowra and Ulladulla.

Previously both these teams had also paired up to deliver a Drought Run to Armidale, and a Bushfire Run to Coffs Harbour and Tenterfield in the mid North Coast to help those communities.

For your information, COCAG is a Western Sydney based charity organisation. The organisation’s services are primarily dedicated towards care of destitute, orphans, widows and other needy (poorest of poor) & homeless in Australia and India.