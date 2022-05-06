Captains Pawandeep and Arunita, popularly known as #Arudeep, recreate the magic of Ishq Wala Love on the stage of Superstar Singer 2

Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal have been the talk of the town ever since their musical chemistry has rocked the stage of Indian Idol. Reminiscing the same chemistry and bond, the musical pair who are now the captains of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kids’ singing reality show Superstar Singer 2 will be seen dancing together in a romantic set-up on the stage in the upcoming Super Premiere episode this weekend.

Contestant Sayisha Gupta from Punjab, a complete DIVA in her own right with a magical voice has made way to the Top 15 on the show. In the upcoming episode, she will be seen sharing the stage with Captain Pawandeep Rajan. Pawandeep shares, “Apart from being a phenomenal singer, Sayisha is also my dance guru. In our free time, we have great fun dancing to different songs and styles.” To which Sayisha replied, “Arunita didi came up to me saying that Pawandeep bhaiya is very boring so I decided to teach him a couple dance, so that he can dance with Arunita didi.”

Pawandeep and Arunita will be seen obliging the audience and judges’ requests and dance on Ishq Wala Love choreographed by Sayisha. The whole stage will be transformed into a dream-like set-up with beautiful lighting, balloons and the magical chemistry between both of them will bring the song alive.

But the question remains – from amongst Arunita Ke Ajoobe; Danish Ke Dabaang; Pawan Ke Patakhe; Sayali Ke Soldiers and Salman Ke Sultan, which team will Sayisha be appointed to?