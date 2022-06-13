CA congratulates Queen’s Birthday Honours List 2022 recipients

Cricket Australia congratulates all members of the Australian cricket family who have been recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List 2022 for their contribution to cricket and the community.

Australian women’s captain Meg Lanning was awarded Member (AM) of the General Division for significant service to women’s cricket at the elite level.

The six-time ICC World Cup winner has dominated international cricket since her debut in 2010 and has led the Australian women’s team to unrivalled success in all formats since taking over the captaincy as a 21-year-old in 2014.

The inaugural recipient of the Wisden Women’s Cricketer of the Year award in 2014, Lanning’s stellar individual highlights to date include being named ICC Women’s T20 (2014) and ODI (2015) Player of the Year and three Belinda Clark Awards (2014, 2015 and 2017).

The late Shane Warne was honoured Officer (AO) of the General Division for distinguished service to cricket as a player, role model and commentator, to the community through charitable initiatives, and for philanthropic contributions.

Warne finished his magnificent international career with 708 Test wickets and a further 293 in One-Day Internationals, placing him second in the list of all-time international wicket-takers. After his career finished, Warne continued to offer so much to the sport as a coach, mentor and broadcaster.

Former Australian cricketers Muriel Picton and Doug Walters were also awarded Members (AM) of the General Division for significant service to cricket at the elite level.

Picton is a former Australian women’s Test team captain and respected administrator, while Walters played 74 Tests and 28 ODIS and is an inductee of the Cricket Australia Hall of Fame.

Kersi Meher-Homji, David Tomlinson and Russell Wight were awarded the Medal (OAM) of the Order of Australia for their service to cricket in the community.

Cricket Australia would also like to congratulate all who have been honoured for different roles and services, as well as making a significant contribution to cricket.

Nick Hockley, Cricket Australia CEO, said:

“All those recognised today have made an immense contribution to both the game and the communities they work and live in across the country.

“We are enormously proud to see Australian women’s captain Meg Lanning recognised in today’s Honour List. Her leadership and performances have been central to the outstanding success of our women’s team.

“Shane Warne was one of the most talented and charismatic cricketers the world has ever seen and we are reminded today of the indelible legacy he created both on and off the field.

“Muriel Picton and Doug Walters both hold a special place in Australian cricket and we are delighted that they have been recognised today as Members of the General Division.

“We are equally proud to see Kersi Meher-Homji, David Tomlinson and Russell Wight honoured for their service to cricket and their communities. Our sport is richer for the contributions each of them have made.

“The Queen’s Birthday Honours List provides us a chance to recognise and thank some of the incredibly important contributors right across our community.

“Cricket Australia congratulates everyone that has been recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honour List 2022, especially those from across the cricket community.”

Queen’s Birthday Honours List 2022

*While service to cricket is not specifically mentioned in the citation for all the below, their contribution to cricket played a role in their nomination.

Officer (AO) in the General Division of the Order of Australia

The Honourable Stephen Paul MARTIN, VIC

For distinguished service to the people and Parliament of Australia, to charitable organisations, and to regional sport and education.

The late Mr Shane Keith WARNE

For distinguished service to cricket as a player, role model and commentator, to the community through charitable initiatives, and for philanthropic contributions.

Member (AM) in the General Division of the Order of Australia

Mr Jason Peter ELLSMORE, NSW

For significant service to education, and to youth sports.

Ms Meghann Moira LANNING, VIC

For significant service to women’s cricket at the elite level.

Mr David Alexander McCREDIE, NSW

For significant service to Australia-United Kingdom business and trade relations.

The late The Honourable Timothy Sean MULHERIN

For significant service to the people and Parliament of Queensland.

Ms Muriel Kathleen PICTON, NSW

For significant service to cricket as a player, administrator and coach.

Mr Kevin Douglas WALTERS MBE, NSW

For significant service to cricket at the elite level.

Public Service Medal (PSM)

Mr Todd Anthony HARRIS, QLD

For outstanding public service in Queensland’s sporting and major events, particularly through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Australian Police Medal (APM)

Detective Inspector Gregory Brian BOWD, VIC

Detective Inspector Gregory Brian Bowd has served extensively with Victoria Police for 47 years, in various Crime Squads and high-level Task Forces.

Medal (OAM) of the Order of Australia in the General Division

Mr Andrew David BELLAIRS, VIC

For service to the performing arts, and to radio.

Mr Kenneth Wilfred BOWEN, SA

For service to the community through a range of organisations.

Mr Desmond BROWN, TAS

For service to tourism, and to the community.

Mr Greg CHAMPION, VIC

For service to the performing arts, and to radio.

Mr Ian James COVER, VIC

For service to the community through a range of roles.

The late Mr Brian Francis GIRLING

For service to people with a disability, and to sailing.

Mr Nicholas KELLY, NSW

For service to the clothing manufacturing sector, and to philanthropy.

Mr William John KELLY, NSW

For service to the community of Orange.

Mr Jeffrey Daniel McGEE, VIC

For service to the performing arts, and to radio.

Mr Peter Alexander McMILLAN, VIC 3280

For service to the community of Warrnambool.

Mr Kersi MEHER-HOMJI, NSW

For service to the multicultural community, and to cricket.

Mr Dennis John MITCHELL, NSW

For service to emergency response organisations.

Mrs Margaret Laurel MITCHELL, NSW

For service to emergency response organisations.

Dr Phillip MOULDS, QLD

For service to secondary education.

Mr John Marshall PEARCE, QLD

For service to sport, and to philanthropy.

Mr Jeff RICHARDSON, VIC

For service to the performing arts, and to radio.

Mrs Stephanie SMYTH, NSW

For service to the community of Adelong.

Mr Christian Scott SUTHERLAND, VIC

For service to medicine as a general surgeon.

Mr Bradley John TEAL, VIC

For service to sport, and to the community.

Mr David TOMLINSON, VIC

For service to cricket.

Mr Peter Douglas TOMS, VIC

For service to the community through a range of roles.

Mr Russell Robert WIGHT, SA

For service to cricket.