Businessman Akash Kumar visits orphanage on World NGO Day

Entrepreneur and founder of multiple ventures, Akash Kumar believes in giving it back to the society. While running various successful business verticals, Akash makes sure to conduct activities to help the underprivileged. Recently, on the occasion of World NGO Day, Akash visited an orphanage and spent time with the kids. He was seen interacting with the authorities of Seva Bharati Matruchaya, playing with the children and providing them the necessary things.

Talking about his visit to the orphanage, Akash Kumar says, “God has blessed me and made me capable of helping the needy and thus, I am trying to do whatever best possible from my side. I feel happy to spend time with these kids. For me the greatest joy is to bring smile on the faces of these little angles.”

Further, talking about his business ventures, Akash Kumar adds, “We have a music label by the name Being Musical (Being Musical Records) and looking forward to promote good talent. We would love to collaborate with the prominent names of the music industry as well as give chance to new talent.”

Besides the music label, Akash Kumar owns a media company called ANN Media, a food chain by the name Being Hungry and an e-commerce company called AASSHH-E- Commerce. Akash Kumar also runs an NGO called Being Heart Foundation as well as a software development company, Logishield. Akash is also into digital marketing 360 Imagine.