BUSHFIRE ASSISTANCE FOR LIQUOR LICENSEES

Licensees in bushfire affected communities whose businesses were destroyed, damaged or are suffering financial hardship, will receive assistance from the NSW Government.

Minister for Customer Service Victor Dominello said the past few months have been devastating for communities with businesses in limbo while people recover and try to rebuild their lives.

“The bushfires have left people stranded, not only without homes and power but also economically,” Mr Dominello said. “Even in situations where businesses were spared, people may not be in a position to operate them.

“The measures we are implementing for liquor and gaming licensees aim to take some of the regulatory burden off businesses while they recover.”

If a licensed premises cannot trade for more than six weeks, notify the Independent Liquor & Gaming Authority through an AM0490 Cease to trade notice.

Liquor & Gaming NSW will provide advice around eligibility for measures including:

· Extra assistance for liquor licence applications;

· Exemptions from certain regulatory requirements;

· Temporary relocation of liquor licences to other premises;

· Replacement copies of destroyed licences;

· Replacement of signage; and

· Gaming machine tax deferral.

Businesses impacted by the bushfires should email contact.us@liquorandgaming.nsw.gov.au with details of their situation and ‘Bushfires’ in the subject line.

For lost physical competency cards, download the digital version. Licensees can find basic details of their licence, including licence number and conditions, on the online register.

“Financial hardship provisions will also be applied to next year’s annual liquor licence fees,” Mr Dominello said.

“In addition to the role that licensed premises play in the social and economic life of a community, pubs and clubs are hubs for communication and socialisation, with many clubs acting as evacuation centres for bushfire affected communities.

“We need to support these businesses so that they can support the communities who rely on them.”