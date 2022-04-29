Brazilian Jiu Jitsu now at UFC GYM, Bandra

UFC GYM pledges to explore, adapt and innovate new forms of physical training across its centres. And, to carry forward this strong vision, they have integrated a holistic programme of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu at their Bandra facility spearheaded by Brazilian Master Coach Paulo Santos.

In the presence of the cabinet minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development, Sports & Youth Welfare of Maharashtra, Shri. Sunil Kedar, H.E João de Mendonça Lima Neto, Consulate General of Brazil and Mr. Ziauddin Khatib, 3-time World Kickboxing Champion & President of Jiu Jitsu Association of Maharashtra, Mr. Farzad Palia and Mr. Istayak Ansari Master Licensees of UFC GYM India announce the commencement of the programme.

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) is a world renowned ancient martial art & combat sport based on principles of ground fighting & submission. It focuses on getting an opponent to the ground in order to neutralize possible strength or size advantages involving joint-locks and chokeholds.

Overcome any challenger, regardless of the size. This self-defence system is a total body workout!

Mr. Farzad Palia and Mr. Istayak Ansari share, “Self-defence is a valuable skill that protects and even raises confidence. We are keen to promote this particular sport to empower women and children to defend themselves in times of crisis. Through these techniques one can leverage their own strength and defeat any opponent, thereby safeguarding themselves. While collaborating with Jiu Jitsu Association of Maharashtra, we aim to provide a platform with international level of exposure to all the young athletes who are enthusiastic to carve their niche in this sport, we thank everyone from the fraternity to help us in launching and promoting this sport and making it a success.”

BJJ is an interesting sport & alternate fitness regime that makes one focused and alert for self-defence along with building great physical strength.

Mr. Ziauddin Khatib, 3-time World Kickboxing Champion & President of Jiu Jitsu Association of Maharashtra shares, “It’s a great honour for us to train under Professor Paulo Santos from Brazil who is a 3rd degree black belt in BJJ and has more than 23 years of experience in the sport. Brazilian Jiu-jitsu at UFC GYM Bandra, will be very helpful to all our athletes as they will get the required exposure and knowledge about how the top performing countries and athletes train to achieve success in this particular sport.”

Whether ground fighting is your go-to training method, or you’ve never set foot on a mat, BJJ is recommended for one and all.

UFC GYM programming has been developed through exclusive access to the training regimens of internationally-acclaimed UFC® athletes and world-class Fitness Directors. The company’s unique Train Different approach provides members with everything they need for the entire family to move, to get fit and to live a healthy life regardless of their age or current athletic ability.