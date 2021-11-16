BRAND NEW SFS TO ROCK TRUE BELIEBERS

The first confirmed event at the new Sydney Football Stadium (SFS) has been unveiled, with global music superstar Justin Bieber set to bring his Justice World Tour to the world-class venue.

Bieber announced his new Australian and New Zealand dates overnight, including a show stopping extravaganza at the SFS on Wednesday, 30 November 2022.

Minister for Sport Natalie Ward said the new SFS would provide the perfect stage for the Canadian singing sensation.

“This is the first of many exciting announcements about world-class events taking centre stage at our new world-class SFS,” Mrs Ward said.

“The new SFS will provide an incredible sporting and entertainment experience and I’m delighted that Justin Bieber, one of the biggest stars in the world, will bring his amazing live show to our fantastic new venue.”

The Justice World Tour is Bieber’s first global outing since his 2016/2017 ‘Purpose World Tour’ and is named after his latest hit album ‘Justice’.

Released in March 2021, ‘Justice’ debuted as the most streamed album in 117 countries and has now amassed nearly 9 billion streams worldwide.

“We’ve been working hard to create the best show we’ve ever done, and we can’t wait to share it with fans around the world. I’ll see you soon,” Bieber said.

Tickets go on sale next week through Ticketek.

The new SFS will be ready for the 2022 NRL finals series, with more major sporting and concert announcements to come.