BOXING DAY TEST CAPS RECORD YEAR FOR MAJOR EVENTS

The Andrews Labor Government has delivered a record year of major events, boosting jobs and businesses with a whopping 6.9 million attendees to sporting, music, arts and cultural events right across the state.

The outstanding results have been achieved through the Labor Government’s significant investment in event-led tourism, bringing back crowds in their thousands while filling venues, hotels, bars and restaurants across Victoria.

In October the MCG hosted its biggest crowd for a cricket match not involving Australia when more than 90,000 fans came to witness India v Pakistan in the T20 Men’s Cricket World Cup.

In July, more than 150,000 fans filled the MCG stands for two Manchester United games and the stadium was once again full for Billy Joel’s One Night Only concert on 10 December, proving the breadth of events Melbourne can stage to capacity crowds.

Benefits were felt well beyond the city limits, with big crowds at Kardinia Park for the Foo Fighters, Kings of Leon in Mildura, White Night events in Shepparton, Bendigo and Geelong, First and Forever music festival at Hanging Rock and Bendigo Art Gallery’s Elvis: Direct from Graceland which was visited by a record breaking 219,094 people.

In total, Visit Victoria delivered 47 major events this year, including the FINA World Short Course Championships in December which attracted 1,400 athletes and officials from 160 countries and resulted in 14 new world records.

Melbourne’s reputation as the nation’s sporting capital will only grow in the years ahead, with the Australian Open locked in until 2046, the Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix until 2037 and the AFL Grand Final until 2059.

Victoria’s cultural events calendar continues to thrive with uniquely Melbourne experiences, including the wildly popular Harry Potter and the Cursed Child which has now staged more than 1,000 shows at the Princess Theatre.

In April, NGV’s most popular fashion exhibition Gabrielle Chanel. Fashion Manifesto closed after welcoming 215,000 visitors. This month, the gallery is backing it up with the opening of the Australian exclusive exhibition Alexander McQueen: Mind, Mythos, Muse.

The jam-packed year of major events has boosted jobs and businesses across the state, with the latest figures placing Victoria’s percentage of visitor market share as the highest in the nation with the state’s visitor economy now worth $26.5 billion.

Quotes attributable to Acting Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events Danny Pearson

“It’s no accident Victoria is known as the sporting and events capital of our nation and we’re backing a long line of spectacular world-class events that boost businesses across the state and deliver more jobs.”

“World-class events are more than a fantastic experience for Victorians, as they boost our economy and attract more visitors while broadcasting our state as a must-visit destination to millions of people across the globe.”