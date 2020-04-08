BOOST TO AERIAL CAPABILITY FOR FIRE AND RESCUE

Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) is now better equipped to respond to emergencies and calls for assistance from the community following the rollout of a fleet of new next generation response vehicles.

As part of a $28 million aerial replacement program funded by the NSW Government, fire stations like Parramatta and Hornsby will put to good use one of 13 new Bronto Skylift Ladder Platforms and the EGI Klubb Aerial Pumpers.

Minister for Police and Emergency Services David Elliott said the new vehicles would serve to improve emergency response in NSW at a time when it is needed most.

“FRNSW do an incredible job in responding to countless emergencies across NSW, which was on display to the community during the horrible bushfire season we experienced over the summer. It’s only fitting that the NSW Government continues to back our frontline emergency services workers through an investment in vehicles to improve emergency response,” Mr Elliott said.

“The communities in and around Parramatta and Hornsby will be the first to benefit from these state-of-the-art fire trucks, with the remaining vehicles to be deployed by the Commissioner over the next few months”.

“While the NSW Government is rightly focused on the COVID-19 pandemic and saving lives, it’s important we still work to ensure all our fire agencies have the equipment and resources they need ahead of the next fire season.”

FRNSW Commissioner Paul Baxter said the new vehicles would add to the already high emergency response capabilities of the organisation.

“Along with their compact boom design and realtime image capture ability, the Bronto Skylift will enable us to reach a working height of 45 metres, compared to our current 37 metre vehicles, making it the highest reaching vehicle of any fire service in Australia,” Commissioner Baxter said.

“Just like the Bronto Skylift, the new EGI Klubb Aerial Pumpers are equipped with rescue cages with breathable air and the ability to send realtime imagery. It is a more compact unit than our current design operating at an increased working height from 15 metres to 24 metres due to its unique articulating boom.