BOOST FOR MENTAL HEALTH AT WORK

The NSW Government has granted more than $350,000 to eight organisations undertaking initiatives to boost mental health in the workplace.

Minister for Customer Service and Digital Government Victor Dominello said the recipients of the State Insurance Regulatory Authority (SIRA) Recovery Boost grants would use the funding to help people recover at work and reduce the stigma around mental health.

“The Recovery Boost grants will allow these organisations to implement bespoke initiatives that will help prevent mental illness or aid recovery,” Mr Dominello said.

“Workplaces need tailored, practical support that respond to the unique mental health challenges they face.

“Prioritising the mental health and wellbeing of staff is more important than ever and these workplaces will benefit from additional resources that will enable them to provide greater support.”

Minister for Mental Health Bronnie Taylor said that the mental health workplace initiatives would benefit essential workers, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders, and those living in regional and rural NSW.

“The successful programs range from tailored assistance for rural sole traders, yarning circles for First Peoples, support for deaf and hard of hearing workers, and targeted intervention for police officers with stress disorders,” Ms Taylor said.

“Each organisation has demonstrated that their mental health initiative can promote seeking assistance early, supporting recovery and reducing stigma.

“The results of each initiative will go towards building the evidence base for what works to support mental health recovery at work.”

SIRA is working across the sector to improve mental health outcomes across the State. These grants mark the third round of the SIRA Recovery Boost program, which provides up to $50,000 to organisations with innovative ideas to help mental health recovery.

The list of grant recipients is here: https://www.nsw.gov.au/mental-health-at-work/stories/mental-health-at-work-blogs/recovery-boost-2021-winners