Bharti Singh relishes homemade shahi paneer while Contestant Subhranil Paul meets his mother after three years

Sony Entertainment Television’s new show India’s Best Dancer is one show to watch out for its top-notch content and variety of extraordinary talent on the dance show. Contestants from different places across the country are trying their luck and sweating it out by showcasing their talent only to bag the prestigious title of India’s Best Dancer. To scout the ultimate best, judges Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis are assessing the contestants on mainly three factors – ENT, which is Entertainment, Newness, Technique. In the grand premier, contestant Subhranil Paul mesmerised the three judges with his lyrical act on the song Jab Tak Jahan Main from the film Zero.

Subhranil along with his choreographer Pankaj Thapa, caught every beat and showcased some intricate moments and steps, and the judges were left stunned with their beautiful performance. Seeing their act, Terence said, “You didn’t miss a moment. You are an amazingly talented dancer and I am glad we selected you.” Geeta further added, “Pankaj and Subhranil, you both are very different and have very different dance styles. But it’s not about who is less or more, you guys looked like two bodies and one soul. The choreography was outstanding.”

Subhranil who hails from Siliguri, left his home to make his career in Mumbai. While he didn’t meet his parents for three years, the makers of the show arranged a visit and his parents surprised Subhranil with their visit. Subhranil got emotional on seeing his parents on stage but was quite happy. His mother even brought his favourite dish, Shahi Paneer for his son Subhranil. However, host Bharti Singh relished the dish and gorged on all the Shahi Paneer leaving very little for the contestant. Judges joined in the fun moment and the audiences were entertained with Bharti’s shenanigans.