BENGALURU ROUTE TAKES OFF THANKS TO AVIATION ATTRACTION FUND

A new Qantas route between Sydney and Bengaluru has taken to the skies today thanks to the NSW Government’s Aviation Attraction Fund, marking the first direct connection between Australia and Southern India by any airline.

Treasurer Matt Kean said the new service will deliver more than 44,000 inbound international seats to Sydney up to 30 June 2023.

“This is the second international service announced through our $60 million airline war chest, which is aimed at turbocharging the State’s tourism pandemic recovery,” Mr Kean said.

“As a direct flight to India, there is potential to support more than 100 jobs and generate more than $19 million in overnight spending for the NSW visitor economy.”

Minister for Tourism Ben Franklin said that India is a significant trade partner for NSW with huge potential for future growth.

“This partnership between Qantas and the NSW Government, through the Aviation Attraction Fund, opens up a new direct route between India and NSW, as well as fantastic opportunities for the NSW visitor economy,” Mr Franklin said.

“In 2019 India was the fastest growing market to NSW. We welcomed 175,000 visitors, with travellers spending an estimated $444 million. In July 2022, India was the third largest source of visitors to NSW, with those numbers expected to surge in the coming months due to pent-up demand.

“Our airports are the gateway to our state, so supporting the return of airlines to them through the Aviation Attraction Fund is key to achieving our goal of making NSW the premier visitor economy of the Asia Pacific.”

Minister for Multiculturalism Mark Coure said this new direct flight route solidifies Sydney’s standing as a global city.

“This direct route will be a benefit to our rich multicultural society, particularly the Indian Diaspora, which represents Australia’s second-largest country of birth,” Mr Coure said.

“It has also come at an excellent time, with Diwalli celebrations happening next month—many will be looking to head to India and even come to NSW to join family and friends for this major cultural celebration.”

Qantas Domestic and International CEO Andrew David said this new route would provide greater connectivity between the two nations with both the outbound and inbound inaugural flights between Sydney and Bengaluru sold out in all cabins.

“The addition of Bengaluru to our route map deepens our ties with India and follows the launch of direct services from Australia to Delhi last year which have also proven popular,” Mr David said.

“Qantas is now the only airline offering direct flights between Australia’s two largest cities and the north and south of India.”

The new flights will offer corporate and leisure travellers a non-stop flight to the city, with connections to other destinations beyond Bengaluru.

Widely regarded as India’s Silicon Valley, many Australian and global fintech organisations have established major operations in Bengaluru.

QF67 will cut nearly three hours off the current fastest travel time between the two cities and significantly boost connectivity between India and NSW.

Qantas will fly an A330 aircraft from Sydney to Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport four times per week on a Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.