BELA Youth Graduate!

SydWest to celebrate their achievement as emerging leaders and advocates.

SydWest Multicultural Services is pleased to announce the upcoming graduation for the latest group of young people from the Blacktown Emerging Leaders & Advocates (BELA) program at a special event on Tuesday 20 April 2021 from 4.30pm at their offices in Blacktown.

Special guest speaker is Clr Sera Yilmaz, an inspiring young leader and Councillor at Fairfield City Council. Clr Sera will also be presenting the graduates with their certificates of achievement.

The graduation event will also feature inspirational presentations from the young people who have attended the program, sharing the impact the program has had on them and work they are already doing on key issues in the community. All young people in the BELA program are from refugee or migrant backgrounds, who have been navigating the settlement process into the local community. They are all in a process of finding and using their voices as aspiring leaders.

The BELA program consisted of a series of structured training sessions coupled with each BELA participant being paired with an experienced Mentor. These relationships have been building and part of the graduation event will include Mentors and mentees sharing their experiences.

We are excited to watch the developing capacity of our young people, with the BELA program igniting their passion to become active participants in Australia’s civic life, said Elfa Moraitakis, CEO of SydWest Multicultural Services.