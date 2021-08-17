Being Heart Foundation and Being Musical Records celebrated 75th Independence Day in a noble way!

Akash Kumar’s NGO Being Heart Foundation had a pre–Independence Day celebration with multiple activities. Bringing smile on the face of underprivileged kids, Akash Kumar recently visited an orphanage in Delhi. He spent a quality time with the little kids and gifted them goodies.

On the eve of the Independence Day, August 14, Being Heart Foundation organised a Painting Competition for children which saw many young talents drawing their piece of art on canvas. The top paintings were awarded with prizes. Special guest for the event was Lokesh Sharma (Founder), Keshav Madhav Dharma Sanskriti Gaushala Foundation.

Celebrating the 75th Independence Day, on August 15, Akash Kumar along with his team as well as Lokesh Sharma, had flag hoisting ceremony which was followed by music and dance performances by kids. It was an entertaining event with the spirt of patriotism.

Also, on the occasion of Independence Day, Akash Kumar’s music label Being Musical Records launched the cover version of popular song ‘Ae Watan’. Produced by Akash Kumar and Shashank Samaiyar, the song is sung by Suraj Yaduvanshi. The introductory lines have been narrated by Preet. Guitarist is Richi, Percussionist is Naren and the music is done by Leofric. Mixing and Mastering of the song is done by Deadvil Spark by Being Musical.

Link of the song –



Besides the music label and the NGO, Akash Kumar heads multiple ventures which includes an e-commerce company, a software development company, chain of restaurants and an upcoming media company. Akash also plans to launch a national talent hunt by the name Being India which will give a platform to aspiring singers, actors and dancers to showcase their talent.

Being Musical Records, a music production and distribution house, is working in the fields of Hindi, Punjabi, Haryanvi and various other language of music and giving chance to the newcomers and established artists to take it to new heights. Akash Kumar’s NGO ‘Being Heart Foundation’ works towards empowering underprivileged children, youth and women through relevant education, innovative healthcare and market-focused livelihood programmes.

Akash Kumar also has AASSHH E-commerce company which initially focused on online book sales, before expanding into other product categories such as consumer electronics, fashion, home essentials, groceries and lifestyle products. Akash’s chain of restaurants is by the name Being Hungry Restaurant. He also has a software development company called Logishield. Akash will also be launching his media company very soon by the name ANN Media. It’s a Digital news channel video news app that deliver seamless news and information services, using video-centric Mobile App and Web Portals.