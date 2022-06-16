‘Batman Ek Chakravyuh’ continues to make waves in the podcast world

Batman has outlived many generations and has managed to remain quite a buzz; be it in comic books, movies, or shows. And now that it has entered the world of audio and podcast, listeners have not been shying away from showing love towards the series. Earlier in the month of May, the first official Batman podcast was launched on Spotify in nine different languages, recorded in nine different countries. The Hindi rendition of ‘Batman Ek Chakravyuh’ has been making waves since its release and it continues.

While there is still a niche audience that is susceptible to audio and podcast, listeners have carefully observed the show and have shared their honest reviews about the show. The podcast has been gaining popularity for its interesting script, stellar cast and the brilliant performances. The listeners have been recommending this podcast to friends and family.

Here’s what the listeners have to say about ‘Batman Ek Chakravyuh’ –

Nikhil Kamath @citizenkamath tweeted, “Finished listening to the finale episodes of #BatmanEkChakravyuh This is the first-ever podcast that had me hooked from the very first episode! Amazing work by @TheAmitSadh @battatawada @sharibhashmi This podcast is highly recommended! @mantramugdh @MnmTalkies @spotifyindia.”

The meme making communities on Instagram obviously did not want to feel left out. So, they took the matters in their own hands and expressed opinions about the show in their own way. Various interesting memes on ‘Batman Ek Chakravyuh’ are doing the rounds on social media.

Memes on ‘Batman Ek Chakravyuh’

The show has been produced by MnM Talkies, directed by actor-director Mantra, and features Amit Sadh as Bruce, Shweta Tripathi Sharma as Barbara Gordon, Sharib Hashmi as the Riddler, and many more well-known artists. All episodes of the show are now available on Spotify for binge listening and have been trending all over the charts.