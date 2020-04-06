Bahu to babe Poulomi Das, transformation cannot be missed !

It might surprise you by seeing your favorite bahu in a bold avatar. There are some leading traditional-looking daughter-in-law who is the hearts of Indian Television. Television bahus are no less when it comes to flaunting their bodies and good looks. These Bahus usually don’t get the chance to explore their own identity because of the roles they play on the serials. Model Turned Actress, Poulomi Das best known for her negative role as “Baby” in Suhani Si Ladki is not only confident on-screen with her role but also very buoyant in real life. The actress, who has always been seen in sarees and suits, likes to shun her real-time roles and eliminate the glamorous look of her day-to-day life.

With the serial “Kartik Purnima”, Poulomi is surely breaking the rigid stereotypes and winning hearts, but this time people are stun, as She took to her Instagram to share several pictures of herself as she donned a blue two-piece swimming attire. In the pictures, the actress seems to be flaunting her toned body in the bikini. This is not the first time, the sanskari actress raised the hotness quotient by wearing a bikini. Television beauty is quite active on social media. She often shares posts on her Instagram handle, and her latest posts feature her in a sensuous look.

Talking about her work, She's best known for her negative role as "Baby" in Suhani Si Ladki, and also she was also seen in the serials like "Dil Hi Toh Hai", "Aghori". The more of Poulomi on-screen shall change millions of perspectives that derive from Racial Discrimination in our Country.