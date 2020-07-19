Badhshah creates a Pahari version of Genda Phool

Known as the king of hit music, Badshah composed a foot-tapping track – Genda Phool and it became the most loved song of the year. Rendered by Badshah and the talented singer, Payal Dev, the song has amassed over 425 million views and it continues to be the favourite of music listeners.

While love for Badshah’s composition keeps pouring in, the label that powered the original song, Sony Music India now surprises listeners with the release of its Pahari version following the tremendous response to its Gujarati version rendered by Bhoomi Trivedi and Badshah. In keeping with the idea of ‘Badshah 2.0’ , the rapper continues his experiment with new styles and sounds with the latest version of the song. The released song features Badshah, Garhwali singer/performer, Priyanka Meher and rapper, Rongpaz.

By way of creating the Pahadi rendition of Genda Phool, it was Badshah’s endeavour to support local talents. Meher has a huge fan following amongst Garhwali-speaking regions and Rongpaz is renowned for his performances with rock band “Hybrid Angelz” and has co-founded the first-ever rap crew in India.

The song is Badshah’s first Pahari track. He shares, “I am fortunate to have listeners who are so responsive and loving. Genda Phool now belongs to the listeners and I have tried to mould it in a manner that harmonises with Pahari music sensibilities with the new version. I find Pahari tunes very arresting and melodious and I loved having the opportunity to collaborate with Priyanka and Rongpaz. I can’t wait for the audience’s reaction.”

Singer Priyanka Meher says, “I loved Genda Phool and to be singing its Pahari version is surreal for me. The experience of being on the vocals was amazing. Badshah is a very gifted composer and he knows what he wants from singers. I hope this Pahari rendition is loved just as much I loved singing it.”

Rapper Rongpaz says, “I admire Badshah for making rap and pop such a huge rage in India. I never thought I would have the chance to collaborate with the artist who got the people of the country to appreciate the art form. I am very excited about our Pahari rendition and I await the reaction of listeners.”

Composed by Badshah, written by Badshah and Rongpaz and performed by both the artists along with singer, Priyanka Meher, Genda Phool’s Pahari version is available to listeners and viewers on all platforms.