BACK TO SCHOOL REMINDER ON ROAD SAFETY

With just one sleep left until children start to head back to school, motorists are reminded to slow down to 40 kilometres per hour when entering school zones. Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Paul Toole said road safety was everyone’s responsibility and it was important motorists slowed down and paid special attention when travelling near schools.

“Our littlest students in Kindy and Years 1 and 2 are still becoming familiar with road rules, so as thousands of new students and their parents attend school for the first time, it’s vital we slow down in school zones,” Mr Toole said. “If you see flashing school zone or bus lights, it means children are nearby, or getting on or off the bus, so make sure you slow down.”

Mr Toole said there were a number of safety measures in place at schools, with the NSW Government investing $18.5 million in more School Crossing Supervisors. “We’ve already identified 80 new School Crossing Supervisor locations, including 19 in regional NSW, as part of the government’s commitment to provide 300 new supervisors to schools that may not have been previously eligible,” Mr Toole said.

“This is in addition to a combination of signage, road markings and flashing lights tailored to each school, reminding motorists they’re entering a school zone. “There is also a Speed Advisor app available to alert drivers when they enter an active school zone.”

Failure to slow down or give-way to buses can result in heavy fines and demerit points. Higher fines and demerit points also apply to certain driving and parking offences committed within school zones. While school zones are in force this week, the day students return may vary.