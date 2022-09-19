Baba Beats’ latest song ‘Rootha Re’ starring Sanam Johar & Abigail Pande to be the breakup song of the year!

Romantic anthems are quite in vogue, but ever thought of a breakup one? Baba Beats released a music video filled with emotions and feelings of separation that a couple goes through after breaking up. Calling it a breakup song of the year, the song will get one goosebumps. They have brought a real life couple Sanam Johar and Abigail Pande share screen together. The love birds have carried their parts phenomenally, exactly depicting the feel of this song. Their real life chemistry has beautifully personified the song.

Conceptually, Rootha Re is a breakup song, where the duo realise their love for each other after separating, The moment when they get flashbacks to their old good memories just before leaving.

Abigail says, “I personally love breakup songs. This is an emotional song with lots of feelings and pain. In life everyone has somewhere or the other faced heart breaks and that makes this song relatable. And this song is with Sanam and whenever I do any project with him, the feelings are real. It has been a magical experience!! When we were approached, we thought it would be something cute, bubbly types where we are dancing together, didn’t expect it to be so emotional. And honestly, work wise this was something new for me.”

Sanam adds, “We really want this to be one of the best breakup songs. It’s very relatable!! A breakup teaches a lot, most of us have gone through it in our lives. Yes, it is a little emotional, Rootha Re will make one think, are they ready to let go or still want to hold on.”

The director of the song Richard De Varda further added, “The first time I heard Rootha Re I was certain, I wanted to direct this Music Video, Nikhil Tanwani from BABA BEATS wanted this video to be different from the regular video which are out there and hence we came up with different concept for this video. The leads Abigail Pande and Sanam Johar were very hard working as there were many changes required for this song. As they are an off screen couple in real life that really helped me bring out the most in them. Overall, I think we all have done a fantastic job towards the music video specially with the amazing team which I had who made all of this possible DOP Sanket Shah, Costume Designer Jia Bhagia and others.”

The song has been melodiously sung by Madhubanti Bagchi and Vivek Hariharan, music by Romy and lyrics by Sufi Khan. Rootha Re has been directed by Richard De Varda. Baba Beats would be creating magic with this music video! Get a jhalak of Sanam Johan’s emotional side in Rootha Re while he is also choreographing actress Rubina Dilak in Colors’ Jhalak Dikh La Jaa.

