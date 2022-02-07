Ayesha Jhulka reveals how a young Salman Khan used to avoid dancing in movies in the 90s

Zee TV recently returned with its most iconic, longest-running singing reality show that has stayed relevant to music lovers across the country – Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2021.

The show started off with a bang and all the talented contestants of this season have already managed to impress the audience. However, viewers are in for a treat this Saturday as 90s popular actresses Ayesha Jhulka and Madhoo Shah will appear as special guests on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa during the ‘Top 8 contestants special’ episode.

While each contestant impressed the 90s Bollywood divas through their performances, it was Madhoo and Ayesha’s candid confessions that grabbed everyone’s attention. During the shoot, host Aditya Narayan made them play a fun quiz, and during the game, Ayesha revealed how Salman Khan was very conscious about dancing in his initial movies. In fact, in her debut movie – Kurbaan (1991), Salman used to ask the choreographer not to give him any steps. She went on to add that seeing him dance so well now, is quite a pleasant surprise.

As Ayesha revealed on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, “I still remember, when I was shooting for my first movie with Salman Khan, he was very conscious about dancing. He told the choreographer of our film to let him make an entry by walking in casually while I would be doing all the dance steps. Since then, I have done a lot of live shows with him throughout my career as well. However, I am surprised to see that he dances now. He dances so well and even keeps all his steps in mind. Having seen this side of him now, I feel that he used to do drama earlier and he can genuinely dance well.”

While Ayesha’s revelations on the sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa will leave you surprised, the performances by the talented contestants will also blow everyone’s minds during the show.