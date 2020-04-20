Avneet Kaur shares her beauty secrets

Girls always wonder about the secret behind Avneet Kaur’s flawless skin and the beauty regime she follows to always look glowing and fresh. The wait is finally over as beautiful Punjab di kudi who is playing Yasmine in the show Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga shared her beauty secrets which helps her feel radiant throughout her hectic schedule.

Water is your best friend

Avneet explained, “The easiest habit I swear by is to always keep myself hydrated. I always carry my water bottle wherever I go. Water helps flush out toxins from your body and keeps you cool to get going through a tiring day.”

Facemask to your rescue

“Facemasks are a blessing in disguise. If you have forgotten to drink enough water and feel completely drained. The secret to instantly get fresh and glowing skin is through facemasks. They are easy to carry while travelling and is a quick fix when you feel dull.”

Eat right

“I have observed that incorporating fresh fruits and vegetables in your diet has a great long term effect on your skin and makes it clear and healthy from within. Citrus fruits like oranges are packed with Vitamin C which brightens your skin. I ensure I include fruits and leafy vegetables in my meal every day.”

Grandma’s secret recipe

“Every household has some home-made masks and face packs which our grandmothers or mothers recommend. There is nothing better than a homemade all natural treatment be it with turmeric, yogurt, lemon or any other items that can easily be found in a kitchen.”