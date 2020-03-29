Avira is totally a daddy’s girl says, Avinesh Rekhi

Actors who work on daily soaps are too caught up with their shooting schedule and don’t get to spend a lot of time with their loved ones. Avinesh Rekhi aka Sarabjeet from COLORS’ popular show Choti Sarrdarrni also faces a similar situation. The actor, who has been ruling the viewers’ hearts with his avatar as a true blue Punjabi on the show, believes that spending quality time with family is very important and he especially misses spending time with his little daughter, Avira.

Now with 21 days of the Quarantine period, people are getting to spend more time at home and Avinesh is making the most of it. Only recently we saw a very sweet photograph of the actor repairing his daughter Avira’s toy kitchen set. In the photograph, we can see a burly Avinesh repairing a tiny cabinet as son Anraj looks on.

Talking about it, Avinesh said, “Daughters are blessings to their fathers, and I am blessed to have one. Due to my busy shoot schedule, I was missing these precious moments with my daughter and my family. Spending time with them is like a stress buster and time just flies. I hope everyone is staying home, staying safe and spending these tough times with their loved ones.”