Australia’s largest trades hub to revolutionise training

Australia’s largest multi-trades hub is open for business with more than 3,000 carpentry, plumbing, and electrotechnology students learning the latest industry skills at TAFE NSW Meadowbank.

Premier Dominic Perrottet officially opened the new $157 million state-of-the-art facility which will revolutionise vocational education and training and create a pipeline of skilled and job-ready workers.

“This facility will bolster local training options and support the growing demand for construction trades, which will help grow the economy and secure a brighter future for NSW families,” Mr Perrottet said.

“The new custom built Hub will enable TAFE NSW to train an additional 1,000 apprentices for in-demand jobs each year at Meadowbank, in a modern, state-of-the-art learning environment.”

Minister for Skills and Training Alister Henskens said the Multi-Trades Hub is a game changer for TAFE NSW and forms part of the broader Meadowbank Education and Employment Precinct.

“The NSW Government’s record budget for TAFE NSW is delivering more opportunities than ever before to help people get the skills they need for the jobs they want, and this world-class facility is training students for future jobs and connecting them with local industries,” Mr Henskens said.

“We have had a 20 per cent increase in women undertaking an apprenticeship or traineeship in the last year, with an 8 per cent increase overall.

“The 12,000 square-metre facility features dedicated plumbing pits and a large-scale, flexible space to accommodate the construction of full-scale buildings for use in carpentry and electrotechnology training.”

Member for Ryde Victor Dominello said the Multi-Trades Hub has been delivered as part of the new TAFE NSW Institute of Applied Technology (IAT) at Meadowbank, which will be a cutting edge training facility focusing on digital technology.

“Ryde is being transformed into an education and employment powerhouse, and this new training space will help attract, retain and upskill local workers, which is a fantastic win for our community,” Mr Dominello said.

“The completion of the revolutionary new IAT early next year will complement the Multi-Trades Hub, and create one of the state’s leading TAFE NSW training facilities.”