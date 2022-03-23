AUSTRALIANS GATHER TO CELEBRATE HARMONY WEEK

Australia’s cultural diversity will be on display this week, as hundreds of thousands of Australians across the nation participate in Harmony Week events that celebrate our successful multicultural society.

Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs, Alex Hawke, said Harmony Week, and its central message of ‘Everyone Belongs’ is an opportunity for Australians to celebrate the more than 300 ethnicities and 120 faiths that make up Australia, while reflecting on the shared values that unite us as a community.

“Our diverse and harmonious multicultural society is a national asset that must be both celebrated and protected, and that is what Harmony Week is all about.

“Beginning on the United Nations’ International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, Harmony Week is about celebrating our diversity and encouraging all Australians to learn more from one another. It is about deepening the connections within our communities, and working towards building an even stronger Australia free from discrimination in all its forms,” Minister Hawke said.

“The message of Harmony Week is ‘Everyone Belongs’. It celebrates the strength and unity of our community, particularly over the challenges of the last two years. Through these challenges, we have seen just how vital inclusiveness, respect and community are to the success of our nation, with our many communities stepping up to support all Australians.

“With more than 1300 Harmony Week events registered on the Harmony Week website so far, it is so pleasing to see such high levels of community participation. I encourage all Australians to get involved by either hosting or participating in an event or sharing the message that ‘everyone belongs’ on social media and in your everyday lives,” Minister Hawke said.

For more information on Harmony Week and the events taking place in your state or territory visit www.harmony.gov.au.