Australian squad named for CommBank T20 Tri-Series and ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020

The Cricket Australia National Selection Panel (NSP) has named the following 15-player squad ahead of the CommBank T20 Tri-Series and ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, with both tournaments to be hosted in Australia.

Australia CommBank T20 Tri-Series and ICC Women’s T20 World Cup squad

Meg Lanning – captain (Victoria)

Rachael Haynes – vice-captain (New South Wales)

Erin Burns (New South Wales)

Nicola Carey (Tasmania)

Ashleigh Gardner (New South Wales)

Alyssa Healy (New South Wales)

Jess Jonassen (Queensland)

Delissa Kimmince (Queensland)

Sophie Molineux (Victoria)

Beth Mooney (Queensland)

Ellyse Perry (Victoria)

Megan Schutt (South Australia)

Annabel Sutherland (Victoria)

Tayla Vlaeminck (Victoria)

Georgia Wareham (Victoria)

The side will contest the Tri-Series against England and India in Canberra and Melbourne; the series pitting three of the top four ranked teams in the world against each other on the eve of the T20 World Cup.

Australia will then take on India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and New Zealand in the pool rounds of the T20 World Cup.

Speaking on the selection of the squad, National Selector Shawn Flegler said:

“This was an incredibly difficult side to pick with selectors looking at the overall mix of the squad and the roles required, and we feel we’ve got great cover for all teams and scenarios.

“The Tri-Series will be the perfect warm-up against two of the best sides in the world and will give the team the chance to finalise its preparations ahead of the World Cup.

“For most players this was one of the biggest selections of their career with not many people getting to play in a World Cup in front of a home crowd, but we’re really confident this squad can go out and defend its title and do Australia proud.

“We’ve had a really stable squad over the last few years and having players such as Molly Strano, Tahlia McGrath, Belinda Vakarewa and Heather Graham miss out illustrates the depth of Australian Cricket. All four of these players are really unlucky to miss out but at the same time could come into the side at any stage and play a role.

“We’re really pleased for Annabel Sutherland, who has been playing domestic cricket for a few years now, as well as being a part of Australia A and Under 19 sides. She has progressed significantly over the past few months. Anyone who has seen her play will know how special a talent she is, and we know that if called upon she’ll be able to play a variety of roles in the side. This will be another terrific experience for someone who we see as the future of Australian Cricket.

“It’s also really pleasing to welcome Sophie Molineux back into the side, having spent some time out of the game for mental health reasons and getting her shoulder right. She was part of the side that won the 2018 World Cup and is a multi-skilled player that offers us another left-arm spinning option alongside Jess Jonassen.

“Sophie made herself available for both tours and we’ll continue to manage her health as we go along. Her health is our number one priority.”

The following players have been named in a Cricket Australia XI that will play against Australia in a T20 fixture on January 27 at Sydney Showgrounds.

Cricket Australia XI

Stella Campbell (New South Wales)

Hannah Darlington (New South Wales)

Josie Dooley (Queensland)

Heather Graham (Western Australia)

Charli Knott (Queensland)

Phoebe Litchfield (New South Wales)

Tahlia McGrath – captain (South Australia)

Bridget Patterson (South Australia)

Taneale Peschel (Western Australia)

Molly Strano (Victoria)

Belinda Vakarewa (Tasmania)

Head Coach: Leah Poulton

Assistant Coach: Dean Burke

Speaking on the make-up of the CA XI, Flegler said:

“This is one of the strongest CA XI squads we’ve had with so many players dominating domestic cricket and putting their hands up for selection, including some who were unlucky to miss out on senior selection.

“The side has a mix of players who will provide cover to the senior squad, as well as others like Phoebe Litchfield who have shown great promise and we will no doubt see in Australian colours in the years ahead.

“Hannah Darlington and Stella Campbell have also been terrific this season, so this is another great opportunity for them to play with and against highly skilled players.”

The CommBank T20 Tri-Series will be broadcast on the Seven Network, Fox Cricket, Kayo, ABC Radio and Macquarie Sports Radio.

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup will be broadcast on the Nine Network, Fox Cricket and Kayo.

Fans can secure their tickets to the CommBank T20 Tri-Series against England and India for just $15 for adults and $10 for concessions*, while kids can get in for free^. Details on how to buy tickets are available here.

*At match price. $2.95 per transaction ticket agency fee applies to purchases elsewhere.

^ Kids 15 years and under at date of match. Kids will still need a valid match ticket. Book free kids’ tickets with yours.

CommBank T20 Tri-Series

February 1 – vs England, Manuka Oval (2.10pm AEDT)

February 2 – vs India, Manuka Oval (2.10pm AEDT)

February 8 – vs India, Junction Oval (2.10pm AEDT)

February 9 – vs England, Junction Oval (2.10pm AEDT)

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Warm-Up

February 15 – vs West Indies, Allan Border Field (3pm AEDT)

February 18 – vs South Africa, Karen Rolton Oval (11am AEDT)

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup

February 21 – vs India, Sydney Showground (7pm AEDT)

February 24 – vs Sri Lanka, WACA Ground (6pm AEDT)

February 27 – vs Bangladesh, Manuka Oval (7pm AEDT)

March 2 – vs New Zealand, Junction Oval (3pm AEDT)

March 5 – Semi-Final 1, SCG (3pm AEDT)

March 5 – Semi-Final 2, SCG (7pm AEDT)

March 8 – Final, MCG (6pm AEDT)