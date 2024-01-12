AUSTRALIAN MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT DR. ANDREW CHARLTON FELICITATED IN INDIA

Dr. Jolly presented Ayodhya Ram Mandir Replica to Dr. Andrew

Delhi Study Group President Dr. Vijay Jolly, Global Bharat Brand Ambassador organized a Dinner Reception in honor of Dr. Andrew Charlton – Australian Member of Parliament & Chairman Australia-India Group of Parliamentarians.

Dr. Charlton was felicitated with a wooden carved replica of Ayodhya Ram Mandir & saffron scarf by Dr. Vijay Jolly along with Gopal Garg, Vice President DSG. Dr. Charlton, Parramatta Sydney MP was accompanied by his Barrister spouse Mrs. Phoebe Arcus. Delhi Study Group Secretary Dr. HBS Lamba presented a bouquet and book titled “Forever Son Shine”. Sardar Balihar Singh, Member Delhi Study Group presented compliments & flowers to the Aussie MP.

Dr. Jolly in his address welcomed noted economist & MP Dr. Andrew Charlton & hailed India-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership since 2020. Dr. Jolly recalled Prime Minister Modi addressing a joint session of both houses of Australian parliament in Nov 2014, a first by an Indian PM. Illumination of Sydney Opera House & Harbour bridge with color of tiranga Indian flag last year was great honor for mother India. We love Australia.

Dr. Charlton hailed 9,76,000 Non Resident Indians in Australia. He claimed that Australia -India partnership in Quad along with US & Japan engaging in active semi-regular summits, discussions, intelligence exchanges and military training exercises support open, stable, peaceful & secure Indo -Pacific maritime areas in South China sea. India is Australia’s six largest trading partner. Bilateral trade between the two nations is US$ 31.4 billion while Indian exports to Australia are US$ 8.7 billion while Australia exports to India are pegged at US$ 22.7 billion. Dr. Charlton stated that there is an urgent need to double & boost trade between the two nations today.

Dr. Andrew stated that the rising clout of India in Australia was recently witnessed on 23rd May 2023 when PM Modi & Australian PM Anthony Albanese laid foundation of “Little India” Gateway to be built in Harris Park, Parramatta, Sydney.

Prominent among the attendees at the Dinner Reception were Jagdish Punja (New Zealand),Sanjay Patel (OFBJP Australia), CA Deepa Gupta (Melbourne), Ex-Mayor Delhi Ravinder Gupta, Subhash Goyal (Prominent Tour & Travel Operator), Vijay Mehta (Honorary Consul Romania) & prominent DSG office Holders