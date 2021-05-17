Australian Cricketers and Cricket Australia inspires people to donate and support India in dealing with the pandemic.

Article by – Chinmay Mehta

Cricket is one of the major reasons why India and Australia have developed a strong bond and friendship between these two countries. Australia has empathised with Indian people with their fight with the devastating COVID19 second wave.

Australian All-rounder Pat Cummins leads the kindness race by donating US$50,000 to India and urges his fellow cricketers to do the same thing as they have the capacity to reach to almost every Indian home.

In times of crisis, we all come together- Mitchell Starc

No one can do everything but everyone can do something – Allan Border & Marnus Labuschagne

Australian current and former male and female cricketers have urged people to help and contribute to India’s COVID crisis. The video clips from Aussie cricketers has been proved very effective and to date, Cricket Australia has collected $275K so far.

Article is written by Chinmay Mehta, who is a popular cricket writer from Sydney and Cricket Umpire with Cricket New South Wales Umpires and Scorers Associations,