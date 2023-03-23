Australian cricket team donates T-shirts to IVI’s campaign for urban poor on World Optometry Day

India Vision Institute today received a gift of two T-shirts from the Australian cricket team, who have just finished their tour of India. The T-shirts have been signed by all the players.

IVI’s CEO Vinod Daniel said, “March 23 is celebrated as World Optometry Day every year and it is most appropriate to have received the donation on this day.

The T-shirts will be auctioned and the proceeds will go to fund a vision screening campaign and provide a pair of corrective glasses to the underprivileged in the Greater Chennai area.”

“The gift is in recognition of the work by our committed and dedicated optometrists. IVI ‘s vision screenings have benefited 9,00,000 underprivileged people in 22 states of India, he added.”