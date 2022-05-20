Australia squads named for Commonwealth Games, Northern Ireland Tri-Series

The 15 players set to represent Australia at the upcoming Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games have been named today, with the same squad to compete in a Tri-Series against Ireland and Pakistan in Northern Ireland on the eve of the Games.

Women’s T20 cricket will make its debut at the Birmingham Games, with Australia to face Barbados, India and Pakistan in Group A. The semi-finals will be played at the conclusion of the pool rounds, with bronze and gold medal matches to follow.

The 15 players to represent Australia are:

Meg Lanning (C) (VIC/Box Hill CC)

Rachael Haynes (VC) (NSW/Sydney CC)

Darcie Brown (SA/Northern Districts CC)

Nicola Carey (TAS/North Hobart CC)

Ashleigh Gardner (NSW/Bankstown CC)

Grace Harris (QLD/Western Suburbs CC)

Alyssa Healy (NSW/Sydney CC)

Jess Jonassen (QLD/Valleys District CC)

Alana King (WA/Midland Guildford CC)

Tahlia McGrath (SA/Glenelg CC)

Beth Mooney (QLD/Sandgate-Redcliffe CC)

Ellyse Perry (VIC/Dandenong CC)

Megan Schutt (SA/Sturt CC)

Annabel Sutherland (VIC/Prahan CC)

Amanda-Jade Wellington (SA, West Torrens CC)

Australia’s Head of Performance (Women’s Cricket) and National Selector, Shawn Flegler said:

“Following the success of the side at the recent World Cup, the focus now turns to the T20 format with two major tournaments – the Commonwealth Games and 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa – on the horizon.

“The team’s style of play has been fairly consistent over the past couple of years, in both T20 and 50-over formats, and so we’ve been focusing on developing players who can play across formats; it’s great that we’ve been able to retain the same group of players that competed so well at the World Cup.

“The Tri-Series in Northern Ireland presents a great opportunity to play in northern hemisphere conditions ahead of the Commonwealth Games, whilst facing Pakistan, who Australia faces in the pool rounds, and an emerging Irish side. This series is an important part of the team’s preparation for the Games, and we are grateful for the support from Commonwealth Games Australia that has allowed this to happen.

“It’s exciting to see the women’s game feature at the Commonwealth Games for the first time, it’s going to be a historic occasion and one we’re all looking forward to.

“The two series also present Shelley Nitschke with a great opportunity to lead the side having stepped into the interim role of head coach. We’re in a fortunate position to have some world-class coaches in our system, with both Shelley and assistant coach, Ben Sawyer contributing to the team’s success over the last few years.”

Providing an update on the fitness of injured duo, Tayla Vlaeminck and Georgia Wareham, Australian Women’s Team Physiotherapist, Kate Beerworth said:

“Georgia had an ACL reconstruction in February and is progressing well in the early stages of her rehab. She’s working towards a return to play in early 2023.

“Tayla is also progressing well in her rehab after sustaining a navicular stress fracture prior to the Ashes in January, a similar injury to what she suffered prior to the 2020 T20 World Cup. She’s been working with The Australian Ballet over the past few months and will continue to progress her rehab using a collaborative approach with Cricket Victoria, Cricket Australia and Australian Ballet staff. Tayla’s injury is long-term and she remains unavailable for the Tri-Series, Commonwealth Games and the WBBL, with no date set for her return at this stage.”

Commenting on the fitness of all-rounder, Ellyse Perry, Beerworth said:

“Ellyse is recovering from a stress fracture in her lower back and is expected to play as a batter. Her availability to bowl will be dependent on her progress in the coming weeks and on the medical advice.”

T20I Tri-Series Fixture

16 July, 4pm, Australia v Pakistan, Bready Cricket Club, Derry

17 July, 4pm, Ireland v Australia, Bready Cricket Club, Derry

21 July, 4pm, Ireland v Australia, Bready Cricket Club, Derry

23 July, 4pm, Pakistan v Australia, Bready Cricket Club, Derry

Commonwealth Games Fixture

29 July, 11am, Australia v India, Edgbaston Cricket Ground

31 July, 6pm, Barbados v Australia, Edgbaston Cricket Ground

3 August, 11am, Australia v Pakistan, Edgbaston Cricket Ground

6 August, 11am/6pm, Semi-Final 1 / Semi-Final 2, Edgbaston Cricket Ground

7 August, 10am, Bronze Medal Match (SF1 runner-up v SF2 runner-up), Edgbaston Cricket Ground

7 August, 5pm, Gold Medal Match (SF1 winner v SF2 winner), Edgbaston Cricket Ground

*All times are local