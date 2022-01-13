AUSTRALIA DAY 2022 PROGRAM LAUNCHED

Victorians will be able to enjoy a wide range of free, inclusive, accessible events as part of the newly released Australia Day 2022 program.

Family friendly activities and a free public concert featuring some of Australia’s most iconic artists are just a small part of the jam-packed 2022 program – which has been developed to encourage reflection, togetherness and everything that makes our state and country strong.

Victorians will experience a day of family-friendly entertainment and free food at Fed Square, with Bananas in Pyjamas and Bluey taking the stage, while the Roulettes provide a spectacular flyover and aerial display overhead.

A free public concert will bring live music to picnickers at Flagstaff Gardens, featuring Daryl Braithwaite, Pierce Brothers, Darlinghurst and more.

Australia Day is a day for all Australians, no matter where we’ve come from or where our personal stories began.

On Australia Day, we recognise First Nations people as the traditional custodians of our land as part of a respectful reflection on what makes our state and nation special to us.

It’s also an opportunity to show our gratitude to our frontline workers – those who go above and beyond every day to keep our state safe.

These Victorians have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to protect our communities, and continue to do so with bravery and compassion.

The Official Flag Raising Ceremony and Australia Day Reception at Government House this year will honour frontline workers, with many in attendance.

Visit the Australia Day Victoria website for more information and to see the full program of events: www.vic.gov.au/whats-on-australia-day-victoria

Quotes attributable to Premier Daniel Andrews

“Australia Day is a day for telling our story, for recognising the contributions of extraordinary Victorians and for acknowledging our strength as a community – this program is delivering a wide range of events where we can do just that.”

“We recognise and celebrate the traditional custodians of our land and aspire to celebrate our nation in ways that respect our First Nations peoples as part of our ongoing work on self-determination and Treaty in Victoria.”