AUSSIE ACTS SET TO HEADLINE NSW SENIORS FESTIVAL

The NSW Seniors Festival returns for another year with a raft of fantastic activities for everyone to enjoy, including a star-studded line up of Australian acts that will headline the signature Premier’s Gala Concerts.

Minister for Seniors Mark Coure said the Premier’s Gala Concerts, which will be held on 30 and 31 March, are always a drawcard for seniors.

“This year we will see performances from Human Nature’s Phil Burton, Christine Anu, Shannon Noll, Emma Pask, Gary Pinto and The Diamonds,” Mr Coure said.

“Not only will these performances be able to be seen in person, they will also be live streamed so people can watch from home.”

Mr Coure added that the concerts are among more than 140 activities that seniors can participate in during the festival right across the state.

“There really is something for everyone to do and socialise with others, whether it be canvas painting or history tours in Cobar, walking netball in Scone, or technology classes in Shellharbour,” Mr Coure said.

“With this many activities, it is fitting the theme of this year’s festival is It’s Time to Reconnect.

“The past two years of the pandemic have been rough, and I know none of us enjoyed staying indoors and unable to socialise with others, especially our seniors.

“Thanks to our high vaccination rate, we can once again host events like the Seniors Festival in person.”

Events and initiatives will run across NSW, starting on Friday 25 March and continue until Sunday 3 April. The NSW Seniors Festival Expo will also be hosted alongside the Premier’s Gala Concerts and will feature over 50 exhibitors, giveaways, live entertainment and more.