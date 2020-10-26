STATEMENT

I strongly condemn the incident which recently took place at the Auburn Gallipoli Mosque. It was disgraceful, offensive and not Australian.

The NSW Government strongly condemns any form of violence and vandalism, which are never tolerated in our community.

Places of religious worship are sacrosanct and the Auburn Gallipoli Mosque is a valuable member of our harmonious society.

On behalf the NSW Government, I express my deepest sympathies to its members, our Australian Islamic community and members of all faiths.

NSW is the most multicultural state in our country and we have a rich and proud tradition of religious diversity. The support, understanding and tolerance we show one another during times such as this cannot be understated.

NSW Police are investigating the incident.