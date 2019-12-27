Ashwin Patil roped in for the role of Ayyappa in Vighnaharta Ganesh

Sony Entertainment Television’s Vighnaharta Ganesh has recently completed its 600 episodes and the show has received immense love by the viewers ever since its inception. The show has been known for the interesting depiction of mythological stories. The upcoming saga would be of Ayyappa who was born from the union of Shiva and Vishnu.

According to the legends, Mahishi who is Mahisasur’s sister gets a vardaan that only Shiva and Vishnu’s son can defeat her. Shiva and Mohini (Avatar of Vishnu) perform Lasya Tandav after which Ayyappa is born and being a prince is sent to Gurukul. After he returns, to prove his education, he is sent to the forests to get Tiger’s milk. There he kills Mahishi and returns back riding a tiger in his divine look. He later settles at Sabrimala and tells his devotees to visit him during Makar Sankranti every year.

Ashwin, who is elated to make his appearance on the show as Ayyappa said, “Audience would see me playing the character of Ayyappa in Vighnaharta Ganesh and since I have done mythological shows before it was not difficult for me to adapt myself into the character. Still, all roles are different and for the role of Ayyappa too, I did a lot of research. Tale of Lord Ayyappa is not much known in Northern and Western regions and so, I read a lot about him and also watched videos to understand the body language that the character requires. I hope that the audience love me in my new role.”