Ashnoor Kaur joins her online school classes

Never regard study as a duty, but as an opportunity to learn and this is what Ashnoor Kaur a.k.a Mini from Patiala Babes believes herself, too. She has always been a bright student and a quick learner all her school life and with that she has also balanced her acting career very well. She has always made sure that whatever happens, her studies don’t get affected in which her parents also play a very important role, who made sure she always takes out time for her studies. Ashnoor is currently seen playing the lead role of Mini in Sony Entertainment Television’s Patiala Babes.

All the schools are closed but many of them have started their online classes to make sure that students don’t miss their studies. Recently, the teen queen of television Ashnoor Kaur’s school has also started the same. The obedient student that she is, Ashnoor made sure to attend the classes. Not only she was seen attending classes, but she also made sure to take down pointers of all the important topics which would help her in exams in the future.

Talking about her online classes, Ashnoor said, “I was really excited when my school announced that they would be starting with online classes. As it would be the first time, I would be attending online classes for academics. This would help us focus and study well, we will get proper guidance on all the subjects as well, especially whenever we have any doubts, teachers are being very encouraging and quite supportive in answering all our queries, too. This year is very important for me, and I want to give my 200 percent to make sure I score good marks this year as well.”