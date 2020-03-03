Ashnoor Kaur educating her society kids on Good Touch and Bad Touch

Did you know that sexual abuse is one of the most under-reported crimes in the world, and that there is a general reluctance to discuss? Millions of children suffer in silence, sometimes living with their abusers, who can often be family members, neighbors, trusted friends and authority figures. Sony Entertainment Television’s Patiala Babes currently is focusing on the concept of ‘Good Touch and Bad Touch’ where Ashnoor will be seen making her younger sister aware about the same.

Ashnoor Kaur who is seen essaying the role of Mini in the show Patiala Babes is moved by the recent track on the show that highlights the importance of talking to young kids about ‘Good Touch, Bad Touch’. While on the show Ashnoor is seen talking about this with her onscreen sister Arya, in real life too Ashnoor has taken upon herself the responsibility of educating kids about the importance of safe and unsafe touch by conducting some workshops on her own. What better than initiating this in her very own society? Coincidently, Saisha her on screen sister also stays in the same building and has willingly agreed to lend a helping hand to Ashnoor in this great cause.

Ashnoor adds “It’s unfortunate but child molestation is a real thing. Many parents have a hard time talking about body safety to their children. Its important to build certain habits into children while they are still young. Trust me, Its ok to talk about it! When things like this manifest, parents need to re-direct the child’s attention, clearly informing the child about concepts like ‘good touch’ and ‘bad touch’. I am taking baby steps in this direction with the hope that we will be able to eradicate this issue entirely and kids are encouraged to speak up.”

Patiala Babes has always been at the forefront of educating its viewers through progressive narratives. This time again, they are addressing the important issue of child abuse and why is it critical to educate kids about the difference between Good Touch, Bad Touch.