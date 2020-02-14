Ashish Chowdhry takes off from Beyhadh schedule to celebrate Valentine’s Day with wife

Sony Entertainment Television’s hit show Beyhadh, has been grabbing eyeballs and soaring the TRP charts ever since the trailers went on air. Just like its previous season, this season too has been much loved by the audience. Everything from the gorgeous sets and the superb portrayal of characters has been a topic of discussion. Jennifer Winget’s all black outfits are being loved by the TV viewers, and she is being hailed as a style icon this season. Ashish Chowdhry, who has been playing the character of Mrityunjay Roy, aka MJ on the show, is also looking dapper in this season as a multi-millionaire and setting new style statements for the audience.

The shoot of the show has been very hectic in the past few months, and none of the actors have got any off day as such. So, Ashish, being a caring family man, has asked for a few days off starting Valentine’s Day, so that he can spend some quality time with wife Samita and his kids. His son Agasthya also fractured his hand recently and he has been wanting to be there with him.

“Agasthya has recently fractured his arm, and though it is normal for children to get hurt, I am feeling sorry that I couldn’t spend too much time with him during a time that is difficult for him. So, I am taking two days off during Valentine’s Day and will go on a weekend trip that will be a strictly no-mobile-holiday. It is a perfect time to pamper my wife and make her feel loved, as she has been complaining about my unavailability,” said Ashish.

In the upcoming episodes, it will be interesting to see Maya vs MJ and how she further plans her revenge from MJ, and how he tries to thwart her plans.